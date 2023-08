The sentencing of a Rains County who pleaded guilty to Production of Child Pornography was held Wednesday in federal court in Tyler. Thirty-eight-year-old Michael David Crider Jr of Point had made a plea bargain with federal prosecutors for 180 months in prison for the guilty plea. The federal judge rejected the deal, which he said was too lenient and below sentencing guidelines because Crider used a toddler in his productions. Another sentencing hearing will be held in 2 weeks.