Federal Judge Rules Against Masking, Vaccination Mandates In “Head Start”

A federal judge has ruled against a mask mandate part of a national program in Texas. The Department of Health and Human Services had required vaccinations of staffers in the Head Start program against COVID-19 and for kids and adults to wear masks to help limit the spread of the virus. Lubbock ISD sued to block those mandates, saying the agency did not have the authority to impose them without action from Congress. They granted a preliminary injunction specifically blocking the vaccine and mask mandates from being enforced until the case can go to trial.