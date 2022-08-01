Federal Jury Convicts Antlers Resident Of Aggravated Sexual Abuse In Indian Country

The jury trial began with testimony on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and concluded on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with the guilty verdicts.

During the trial, the United States presented evidence that on more than one occasion during the time period of May 1, 2018, to May 31, 2020, the defendant penetrated the anus of a five-year-old child with his penis. The evidence further revealed that on at least one occasion, another child witnessed the abuse.

The guilty verdicts were the result of an investigation by the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pushmataha County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The Honorable Bernard M. Jones, II, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, sitting in Oklahoma City, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Bruce was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony C. Marek and Hannah Jones represented the United States.