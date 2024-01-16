Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Ringling HS Coach, Principal

Oklahoma City will hear a federal lawsuit against the former Ringling High School head football coach and principal. The state is charging Philip Koons with outraging public decency. They have named Koons, two of his sons, the Ringling Public Schools, and the school superintendent in the lawsuit. It alleges various forms of abuse against young athletes. The lawsuit contends Koon’s sons, Sterling and Cooper Koons, who served as assistant football coaches alongside their father, mentally, physically, verbally, and sexually abused minor children in the program.