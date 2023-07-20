Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Feds Investigating DPS Border Incident

 

The US Department of Justice has announced that it’s assessing the situation on the Texas-Mexico border in the wake of reports that State Troopers were told to  push back migrant s into the Rio Gran d and ordered not to give them water to drink. An assessment could be the first step toward an investigation. Governor Greg Abbott denied the allegations, and said there have been no orders that would jeopardize the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally. Texas is already facing a lawsuit against its installation of a floating barrier in the river.

