Feds Taking On State Abortion Restrictions

The Justice Department issues a new warning to anyone who interferes with a woman seeking an abortion. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says his staff will enforce the Face Act of 1994, which has civil and criminal penalties for someone who tries to stop or intimidate a woman who may be considering or getting an abortion. Pro-Choice attorney Barry Silver says the Justice Department is trying to beat Texas lawmakers at their own game. The Texas Attorney General’s Office is defending the state in the fight over the six-week fetal heartbeat bill.