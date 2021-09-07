Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
cypress basin hospice
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2021
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Feds Taking On State Abortion Restrictions

Department of Justice sign, Washington DC, USA. Many law enforcement agencies are administered by the DOJ, including the FBI, DEA, and Federal Bureau of Prisons

The Justice Department issues a new warning to anyone who interferes with a woman seeking an abortion. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says his staff will enforce the Face Act of 1994, which has civil and criminal penalties for someone who tries to stop or intimidate a woman who may be considering or getting an abortion. Pro-Choice attorney Barry Silver says the Justice Department is trying to beat Texas lawmakers at their own game. The Texas Attorney General’s Office is defending the state in the fight over the six-week fetal heartbeat bill.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     