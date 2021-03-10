FEMA Assistance

To help Texans navigate their recovery after last month’s severe winter storms, FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program (IA) provides financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households who have uninsured and underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs. IA is not a substitute for insurance and cannot pay for all losses caused by a disaster, but rather is intended to meet basic needs and help survivors get back on their feet. For more information about last month’s winter storms in Texas, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4586.

We designed homeowners insurance to protect your significant investments and your home. For the winter storms, insurance typically will cover repairs and damage associate with burst pipes.

Since the Feb 19 federal disaster declaration, FEMA has approved more than $65 million in assistance for Texas survivors. (Source www.fema.gov Mar 5)

FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) program provides financial assistance to eligible individuals and households with uninsured and underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs for their primary residence.

Disaster assistance may include grants to help pay for:

Emergency home repairs for disaster-related damage to the primary residence

Uninsured and underinsured personal property losses

Lodging expenses reimbursement, for individuals whose home was inaccessible or unhabitable during the disaster, if not covered by insurance or any other program

Medical expenses incurred from the disaster.

Other serious disaster-related expenses.

HOW TO REGISTER