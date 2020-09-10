FEMA Ends Extra $300 Unemployment Benefit for Texans This Week

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has informed the Texas Workforce Commission, that the Lost Wages Assistance program, which provided an additional $300 a week to qualified unemployment claimants has ended. Because the funds provided by FEMA were limited, TWC cannot extend payments beyond that date. TWC will continue to pay eligible claimants for the approved six weeks, for as long as the existing FEMA funds deposited to TWC remain available. Claimants will continue to receive normal weekly benefit amounts for any benefit weeks for which they are eligible.