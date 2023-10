This afternoon, the nation will receive practice emergency alerts over TV, Radio, and cell phones at 1:20. They are conducting the tests so that if we were to have some horrific, catastrophic event happen, people know they are getting their alerts like they’re supposed to. The message will be in English or Spanish. No action is needed. Even if your phone is on silent or you’ve turned the settings off, you will receive the alert. In the event of severe weather, they will postpone the test.