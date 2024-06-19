Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022

FEMA Paris Office Closed for Juneteenth

Most FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas will be closed today for the Juneteenth holiday and will resume operations at 7 a.m. June 20. The FEMA office in  Lamar County is located at Chisum Elementary School,  3250 S Church Street in Paris.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved