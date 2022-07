A 37-year-old woman fired off several rounds with a handgun near a ticket counter at Dallas Love Field airport at about 11am on Monday before being shot by a Dallas Police officer and taken to Parkland Hospital to have her injuries treated. Law enforcement has identified the suspect as Portia Odufuwa. She was the only person injured in the incident. The shooting caused widespread flight and security delays, as the airport had to be evacuated and all travelers had to be re-screened.