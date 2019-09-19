We are having a feral hog control meeting coming up on Tuesday (Oct 8). There will be two CEU’S offered. It’s free, so share as desired.

The Lamar County Extension service will be hosting a feral hog control meeting on Tuesday (Oct 8) at 5:30 pm. The meeting will be at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris. Josh Helcel, the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute specialist, will discuss wild pig biology, impacts, and control techniques. Jimmy Wooley, with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, will be on hand considering the development of an oral toxicant for wild pigs.

This meeting will have two CEU Hours for Commercial, Non-Commercial & Private Applicators, one hour General and one-hour IPM. If you are seeking CEU credit hours, please bring your current pesticide license with you to the event and register 30 minutes before the meetings begin. There is no fee to attend. Lone Star Ag Credit will be sponsoring the meal for this program.

Please PRE-REGISTER by 5:00 pm on Friday (Oct 4) with the Lamar County Extension Office, 4315 Bonham St Suite A., Paris at (903) 737-2443 or contact josh.yates@ag.tamu.edu to ensure an accurate count for program materials. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to contact the Extension office two days before the event so we can make accommodations. A Clean Water Act Section 319(h) nonpoint source grant from the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is providing the event.

Josh Yates

County Extension Agent-Lamar County

Agriculture and Natural Resources