Fannin, Franklin, and Gregg counties continue to have burn bans in Northeast Texas east of Rockwall. All others have lifted their bans, with rain expected by mid-week.

A cold front will bring multiple showers and thunderstorms to the area during midweek, mainly on Wednesday and Thursday. A few intense storms with hail and gusty winds are possible, and minor flooding is likely near or south of I-20, where isolated rain totals could exceed three inches.