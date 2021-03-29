Fewer COVID-19 Cases – But Virus Remains

There are fewer reported cases of COVID-19 every day, but the virus lingers. Dr. Paul Klotman, president and CEO of the Baylor College of Medicine, says that even when we hit herd immunity, many people can and will still get infected. He worries there will be a mini-surge in caseloads following spring break. Klotman notes a UT study shows the prevalence of the disease in people over 50 is about ten percent, but it’s close to 40 percent for those between 20 and 30. He says this shows younger people are more likely to take risks.