“Field of Dreams” Optimist Youth Baseball Fundraiser

Saturday Oct 8th at 5:30 pm it’s the Field of Dreams Baseball Bash, the Paris Optimist Foundation annual fundraiser. Tickets $35.00 and include dinner dancing, catered meal, ive & Silent auctions, and more. 100 percent of the money raised will directly fund the Paris Optimist Club’s youth programs, including ballpark improvements, Buddy Baseball, and college scholarships for Lamar County graduating seniors. Event at the Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Ave. Dinner served at 5:30 to 7 pm, Awards at 6:15 pm and Auction begins at 6:30 pm. For tickets or info call Sabra Vaughan 903-249-3499.