A fiery 18-wheeler crash has closed part of LBJ Freeway in Mesquite Wednesday morning. Video from Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed firefighters battling flames shooting from an 18-wheeler in the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 at Town East Boulevard.

All northbound I-635 lanes between Town East Boulevard/Exit 7 and Interstate 30/Exit 8 were closed as of 9:00 am. So far, it’s unclear if any injuries have been reported.