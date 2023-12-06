Filing Period For May 2024 City Council Election Announced

Paris, Texas – The filing period for districts one, two, three, and six on the Paris City Council will open on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and the city must have all applications by 5:00 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024. The May general election will occur on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Qualifications for council members are available at ww.paristexas.gov/27/City-Council.

The application and campaign treasurer declaration forms are available from the Office of the City Clerk, 150 First Street S.E., or online. Completed applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office or mailed to P.O. Box 9037, Paris, TX 75461.

Application

https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/forms/pol-sub/2-49f.pdf

Treasurer declaration form

https://www.ethics.state.tx.us/data/forms/coh/cta.pdf