Applicants who are interested in running for a place on the North Lamar ISD School Board may file beginning January 13, 2021, through February 12. During this time, applications can be picked up at the North Lamar Administration Office, located at 3130 N. Main St., from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Board members Kristi Trammell and Jeff Martin are each serving three-year terms that expire in May.