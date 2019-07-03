Filmmaker Scott Link To Speak At MP Writers’ Meeting

Filmmaker Scott Link will present “A Part-Time Filmmaker Talks About Crafting a Compelling Story Based on Actual Events” at the Northeast Texas Writers’ Organization monthly meeting on Thursday, July 11, beginning at 6:00 pm at Herschel’s Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Mr. Link has worked in media and communications for more than 17 years. He has a BS in radio/TV and an MA in communications and he currently serves as Director of Communications for Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview, Texas. Mr. Link is also a part-time, independent filmmaker. He has produced award-winning indie-TV, and both narrative and documentary short films. His most recent release “If My Judges Are Ready?” is a feature-length documentary about competitive speech and debate.

Thursday’s presentation will cover his experiences concerning creative work on a part-time basis and how to turn actual events into a compelling story.

“I hope that everyone will be encouraged in their own creative efforts and leave with a better understanding of how to fit events into a structure that works to tell their story,” Link said. “We will talk about how to cut out the boring parts and tell an interesting story, but still stay true to the events as they happened.”

The meeting will be preceded by a 4:00 p.m. critique session. Both sessions are free and open to all writers, readers, editors and book illustrators. For more information, contact Jeanie at 903-305-8023 or Galand at 903 563-1352.