Final Days of The Salvation Army Angel Tree in Paris

Gifts should be returned to The Salvation Army by December 10 and December 15

Paris, Texas (December 8, 2022) – With only a couple of days left before the deadline for the return of Angel Tree gifts, The Salvation Army staff and volunteers are working hard to collect and begin sorting all gifts ready for distribution. More than 600 children in the Paris area will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the generosity of individuals, families and businesses who have contributed to The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

All Angel Tree children’s gifts should be returned by December 10 and all Angel Tree seniors’ gifts should be returned by December 15. “It is very important that we receive all of the adopted Angels Tree gifts back by their assigned dates,” said Major Guy Watts. “We are so appreciative to everyone who has taken the time to make Christmas a reality for children and seniors in our community.” The Salvation Army will also sign up those who did not know about the Angel Tree program or are facing a crisis in their life right now on Monday, December 19 from 10 am –5 pm.

The coming days will see a great deal of work take place at The Salvation Army as staff and volunteers prepare the donated gifts for distribution to registered families. “This is one of our favorite times of year, getting everything ready for distribution day,” said Major Watts. “It takes a small army of staff and volunteers to collect, organize and hand out gifts on our distribution days. The smiles and appreciation of families receiving gifts for their children is so special and makes all the effort worthwhile. It’s yet another way that we can share the love of Christ with people this Christmas season, letting our neighbors know that they are loved and cared for in a tangible way through the Angel Tree.” Distribution Day for the children’s Angel Tree will take place on Saturday, December 17. Senior Angel Tree distribution will take place the week of December 19. “It’s not too late to come and help! Please reach out to us at (903) 784-7548 if you’d like to volunteer a little time and make a big difference to our Angel Tree efforts!” said Major Watts.

“We are so thankful for the numerous companies and individuals who make volunteering a tradition at Christmastime,” said Major Watts. “Marines Toys for Tot’s under the direction of Mr. Richard McIntire have partnered with The Salvation Army for 14 years as of 2022. They provide the toys, and we encourage the community to provide the clothing. Mr. Richard has been a tremendous help and has secured bikes for every child who asked for one on the Angel Tree application. Our community of donors, partners and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year. Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys.”’

For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army of Paris at (903) 784-7548 , or visit our website at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/.