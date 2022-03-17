Young Title Company Header
Final Tanner Higgins Warrior Run

SSG Tanner Higgins
US Army Photo

The Tanner Higgins Warrior Run will be held Saturday morning, April 9, beginning at Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs.  this will be the 10th and final run honoring Staff Sergeant Higgins, who was killed in heavy combat in Afghanistan in 2012. The cost to register is $20 each for both the 5K Warrior Run and 1 miles Grunt Run. The cost to register is $20 each for both the 5K Warrior Run and Grunt Run (1-mile). Sign-up is online and the link is on our website.  https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=54955.

