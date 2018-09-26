Fire At Winnsboro Feed Mill

A fire broke out at the Valley Feed Mill in the 1200 block of Coke Road in Winnsboro shortly before noon Tuesday and everyone within a half mile radius of the mill was evacuated. Winnsboro police chief Andy Chester told us that the fire began in a shed at the mill where chemicals were used to mix fertilizer. Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson says that the fire did involve ammonium nitrate. Witnesses reported a strong chemical smell in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation but no foul play is suspected. No injuries have been reported. The TCEQ is on the scene and is monitoring the situation.