Momentum Factory Clearance Aug 2018
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Car-Mart Sep 2018
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Fire At Winnsboro Feed Mill

4 hours ago

 

 

Command Post at Winnsboro Fire
Photo by Clint Cooper

A fire broke out at the Valley Feed Mill in the 1200 block of Coke Road in Winnsboro shortly before noon  Tuesday and everyone within a half mile radius of the mill was evacuated. Winnsboro police chief Andy Chester told us that the fire began in a shed at the mill where chemicals were used to mix fertilizer.  Wood County Fire Marshall Tully Davidson says that the fire did involve ammonium nitrate.  Witnesses reported a strong chemical smell in the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation but no foul play is suspected.  No injuries have been reported.  The TCEQ is on the scene and is monitoring the situation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     