Fire Department Urges People Not To Sanitize Face Masks In The Microwave After They Start Fires

If you’ve been wearing a face mask out in public please don’t try to sanitize it in your microwave. Fire departments across the country are spreading this message as some have put their masks that contain metal wiring in the microwave and caused sparks to fly. Arlington Fire Department tweeted, “There are reports of masks being sanitized in microwaves, this is a major fire hazard, please DO NOT place masks in the microwave for any period of time.” The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office shared similar advice, tweeting, “Cloth masks can overheat quickly and catch fire. Disposable masks also have a metal nose wire and can cause sparks, a fire, and/or break your microwave.”