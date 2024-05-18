Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Fire Destroys Boswell Home

 

 

Boswell Fire Department Facebook Page

Fire  totally destroyed a house south of Boswell, Oklahoma, Thursday night. When Boswell firefighters arrived at the residence on Hwy 109 it was engulfed in flames. The family lost everything in the blaze but no injuries were reported.  The Soper firefighters provided mutual to the  Boswell department. No one was at home at the time of the fire.

 

 

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page

At a little after 2100 (9pm) last night we were dispatched out to a home south of town on Highway 109 in which was fully engulfed at our arrival. We appreciate Soper Volunteer Fire Department assisting on this call, unfortunately the house was a total loss, Please pray for the family involved in this horrible incident as they have lost everything.
Appreciate, Chief Jim Dill, Asst. Chief Coltlyn Springfield, Shane Green, Guy Snow, Sloan Green, Wyatt Sullivan, Paula Snow, JW Dill, Michael Jones and Lieutenants Ryan Hampton and McKenna Pierce Responding

