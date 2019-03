A fire broke out shortly at about 1130 Monday morning in the 1200 block of Lemon Drive in Sulphur Springs. The duplex was heavily involved when firefighters, EMS and police arrived, but fortunately,no injuries were reported. Two dogs were reportedly rescued. The blaze extensively damaged the duplex, but it is not known at this time if the duplex was a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.