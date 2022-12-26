Fire Heavily Damages Honey Grove Commercial Building

Christmas Night , just before 9:00 PM Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of south 5th street down town Honey Grove. When they arrived they found a large commercial structure fulling involved. The threat to other buildings prompted a large response from Telephone, Dodd City, and Bonham Fire Departments. Fannin County Constable Precinct 3 and Honey Grove Police Department provided traffic control around the streets protect the fire hoses.