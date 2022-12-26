Young Title Company Header
Fire Heavily Damages Honey Grove Commercial Building

Fannin County TX Office of Emergency Management

Christmas Night , just before 9:00 PM Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of south 5th street down town Honey Grove. When they arrived they found a large commercial structure fulling involved. The threat to other buildings prompted a large response from Telephone, Dodd City, and Bonham Fire Departments. Fannin County Constable Precinct 3 and Honey Grove Police Department provided traffic control around the streets protect the fire hoses.
The situation grew to mutual aid response from Leonard VFD, Lamar County departments of Roxton, Brookston, Tigertown, Hopewell, Lamar Point, Lamar County OEM, and from Delta County Cooper VFD. Fannin County OEM and Texas Division of Emergency Management responded for accountability and resources management.

