Fire Response Is Changing

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department recently took to social media to share some coming changes with Titus County’s fire protection. “There are many people who are unaware of the situation that has developed in regard to providing fire protection in the county,” the department said on Facebook.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department has covered the Titus County area for many years, but recent votes on the county’s commissioners court have changed that. The city and county reportedly agreed to a 10-year fire protection plan in December 2022. That plan would pay the city $1.3 million a year for two years and then re-negotiate payment every year for the last eight years. That deal is now set to end later this year after the commissioners’ court voted 3-2 to execute a clause to end the fire protection plan at their meeting on Sept. 25, 2023.

According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, the court would continue to negotiate with them to come to a new deal while also working on making a new county fire department.