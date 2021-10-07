Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header

Fired East Texas Police Chief Faces Felony Charges

A former East Texas Police chief is now facing several felony charges. Thirty-four-year-old Kody Stephens, who was fired as Chief of the Grapeland PD in September, has been charged with felony tampering with a witness, and felony falsifying government documents. Stephens has also been added to the “ Brady List’, which contains the names and details of law enforcement officers who have had sustained incidents of untruthfulness, criminal convictions, candor issues, or some other type of issue placing their credibility into question.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     