Fired East Texas Police Chief Faces Felony Charges

A former East Texas Police chief is now facing several felony charges. Thirty-four-year-old Kody Stephens, who was fired as Chief of the Grapeland PD in September, has been charged with felony tampering with a witness, and felony falsifying government documents. Stephens has also been added to the “ Brady List’, which contains the names and details of law enforcement officers who have had sustained incidents of untruthfulness, criminal convictions, candor issues, or some other type of issue placing their credibility into question.