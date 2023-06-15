Fired Frisco ISD Resource Officer Jailed

Wednesday, officials arrested Kendal Augustus, 35, a now-fired Frisco ISD resource officer, on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student at Frisco High School. Investigators say they charged him with sexual assault, indecency, and sexual performance of a child. He remains in the Denton County jail on a $55,000 bond.
Related Articles
Prison Ministry Annual Walkathon in Paris
1 hour ago
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Jun 15)
3 hours ago
Abbott Signs Four Bills Dealing With Fentanyl
5 hours ago