Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Header- Mark Patrick
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Fired Frisco ISD Resource Officer Jailed

Kendal Augustus

Wednesday, officials arrested Kendal Augustus, 35, a now-fired Frisco ISD resource officer, on allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student at Frisco High School. Investigators say they charged him with sexual assault, indecency, and sexual performance of a child. He remains in the Denton County jail on a $55,000 bond.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     