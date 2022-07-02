Firework Saftey

The safest fireworks are at a professional show.

Independence Day celebrations allow Texans to enjoy a firework show put on by professionals.

“If you want to see great fireworks, save money, and stay safe, go to a professional show,” said State Fire Marshal Orlando Hernandez. “Our office has issued more than 250 permits for Fourth of July shows, so there’s probably one nearby.”

Check local news or social media for local Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Follow local laws

Most communities don’t allow residents to use fireworks within city limits. And even more, prohibit the use of fireworks during burn bans.

Check with your local fire department to see what’s allowed.

Be safe!

“Do not let children handle fireworks,” Hernandez said. “There are no safe fireworks for children.”

Sparklers can quickly cause third-degree burns. That includes sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of nearly 2,000 degrees. That’s as hot as a blow torch!

More resources: