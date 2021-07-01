Firework Sales

The 4th of July is just a few days away, and people are stocking up on fireworks. Chelsea Bode (bow-dee) with Alamo Fireworks expects sales to be high, because people want to party after 2020 was such a bummer. Those looking to light up their neighborhood had better stock up now. There is a nationwide shortage, due to covid, which disrupted supply chains. That’s especially true for goods that comes from China,. The American Pyrotechnics Association says about 30-percent of consumer fireworks didn’t make it out in time for the 4th of July, and that’s driving up prices.