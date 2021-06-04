The community gathered on Memorial Day Weekend at the First Annual Decoration Day at Cortznes Cemetery on Sunday, May 30. The ceremony was conducted by local clergy including Dr. Tony Rundles, Dr. Kirthell Roberts, Reverend Lonnie Charles Bell, Brother Ricky Williams and Dr. Tommy S. Smith. City of Mount Pleasant Mayor Tracy Craig, Councilmember Henry Chappell and City Manager Ed Thatcher also provided comments, including plans for improving and maintaining the cemetery. Councilmember Jerry Walker, who coordinated the event, served as Master of Ceremonies.