Description:

The entrance to Langford Lake is on State Highway 37 at County Road 3150 just north of the loop in Clarksville. Come out and bring lawn chairs. Food and Drink Vendors available, Music begins at 6:30 pm featuring Michael O’Neal Band with special guest Merideth Puckett. The Fireworks Show begins at dusk. For more information, contact Fawna Boggs at 903-517-7989.