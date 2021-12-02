First Class On Us – NTCC

Everyone deserves a chance to get a college education. Northeast Texas Community College feels so strongly about that statement that they offer the First Class On Us scholarship to any new student who wants to take a class in the Spring 2022 semester.

This offer for one free credit class is available to anyone in Camp, Morris, or Titus counties who has never taken a course at NTCC. It’s that simple.

“We know there are a lot of people out there who have been putting off going to college for one reason or another. Thanks to a generous scholarship, we are offering residents in our district a chance to try out NTCC at no cost to them,” Dr. Jonathan McCullough, Executive Vice President for Advancement, said.

Whether you have always wanted to learn how to weld, take an art class, learn more about business or take the first step toward a degree, this is your chance to get started. The First Class On Us scholarship includes tuition, fees, and books for one class up to four credit hours. The NTCC Foundation will even cover the cost of TSI testing, which NTCC requires for entry into many college-level courses. However, this offer is limited, so sign up today!

Why are you waiting? Complete our easy scholarship application at www.ntcc.edu/firstclass or contact Kim Irvin at 903-434-8133 or kirvin@ntcc.edu to learn more. To learn more about what NTCC offers, visit www.ntcc.edu/schedules or look for NTCC’s Spring 2022 schedule mailer that should be arriving at area mailboxes soon.