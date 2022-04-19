First Federal Community Bank Hosts Blood Drive

As North, Central, and East Texans resume regular activities this spring, Carter BloodCare reminds residents to put blood donation on their to-do lists. To help the community replenish and recover, First Federal Community Bank will host a blood drive from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Thursday at 3010 NE Loop 286 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details and to make an appointment, contact Lori Benson at (903) 784-0881. Donors can also complete their medical history questionnaire online on donation day.