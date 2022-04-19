cypress basin hospice
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Sandlin Header 2022
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

First Federal Community Bank Hosts Blood Drive

As North, Central, and East Texans resume regular activities this spring, Carter BloodCare reminds residents to put blood donation on their to-do lists. To help the community replenish and recover, First Federal Community Bank will host a blood drive from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Thursday at 3010 NE Loop 286 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For details and to make an appointment, contact Lori Benson at (903) 784-0881. Donors can also complete their medical history questionnaire online on donation day.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     