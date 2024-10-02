Sandlin Header 2024
First Federal Community Bank Presents $3,707.19 to North Lamar ISD as Part of Give-Back Program

First Federal bank employees, Hailey Daniels, (left), Tina Freelen, and Alex Jenkins (right) present check to Superintendent, Kelli Stewart (2nd from right)

Paris, TX – North Lamar ISD is proud to announce the receipt of a generous check for $3,707.19 from First Federal Community Bank as part of their debit card give-back program. The funds were presented on October 2, 2024, continuing a tradition of support from First Federal that directly benefits the students and programs within the district.

The give-back program allows bank customers to select a ‘school spirit’ debit card, which channels a percentage of every pin-less purchase made with the card directly to the district. These funds provide essential support for a wide range of initiatives that enhance the educational experience for students.

First Federal Community Bank has long been a champion of education, with their give-back program serving as a model of community involvement. Through partnerships like these, North Lamar ISD is able to continue providing top-quality education and experiences for all students.

Community members who are interested in participating in this program can visit First Federal Community Bank to learn more about how to obtain a school spirit debit card and contribute to their local schools with every purchase.

