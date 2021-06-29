First Lady Coming To Texas

First Lady Jill Biden

Another member of the Biden White House is visiting Texas Tuesday (06.29). Just days after the Vice President visited El Paso, the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will be in Dallas and Houston. She’s promoting COVID vaccinations in Texas. Baylor infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez says fewer than half of all Texans are fully vaccinated. Biden’s trip to the vaccination sites comes on the administration’s heels, admitting that it’s unlikely to reach the 70-percent milestone by July 4.