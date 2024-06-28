First Presidential Debate Brings Questions

As the first presidential debate kicked off Thursday night, many viewers turned up the television volume. They immediately asked X, formerly Twitter, “What’s wrong with Biden’s voice?” Alarmed by the spectacle, some Democrats fretted that they might need to dump Biden from the ticket, even as his campaign aides insisted that nothing about the evening should disqualify him as a candidate.
