First Report Out Day For United Way Of Lamar County

The United Way of Lamar County will hold its first Campaign Report Out meeting this Friday, September 29, at 9:00 am at its partner agency, the Paris Community Theatre, located at 36 N. Plaza in downtown Paris.

Workplace Campaign Volunteers will be “reporting” on how close they are to their organization’s goal for this year’s United Way campaign. The overall goal is $600,000.

They will take $460,000 to support the 19 partner agencies and the remainder for UWLC’s programs, which include youth and educational programs, as well as their rent and utility assistance.

They will serve breakfast to anyone who wants to attend.