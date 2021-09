Saturday, September 4, is Free First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church on 20th St NE in Paris. Serving times 8:00 am -9:30 am. Paris Coffee Company will provide Coffee, and the meal includes Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Gravy, Hash Browns, and Biscuits. First Responders can guess the number of band-aids in Mason Jar and win a $50 prize. There will be a gift for all first responders attending.