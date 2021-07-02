" /> First Responders Expect Busy Holiday Weekend – EastTexasRadio.com
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

First Responders Expect Busy Holiday Weekend

Dave Kirkpatrick 1 hour ago

First responders say they’re gearing up for a very busy weekend. Over the past couple of Independence Days, Medstar crews in Tarrant County have treated five people for firework injuries and one of them was in critical condition. They’ve also treated a handful of people for grilling injuries, as well as a few drowning victims. Medstar’s Matt Zavadsky in Tarrant County says there are simple ways to keep yourself and your family safe this weekend…some as simple as making sure your grill is in good shape before you light it

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     