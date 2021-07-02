First Responders Expect Busy Holiday Weekend

First responders say they’re gearing up for a very busy weekend. Over the past couple of Independence Days, Medstar crews in Tarrant County have treated five people for firework injuries and one of them was in critical condition. They’ve also treated a handful of people for grilling injuries, as well as a few drowning victims. Medstar’s Matt Zavadsky in Tarrant County says there are simple ways to keep yourself and your family safe this weekend…some as simple as making sure your grill is in good shape before you light it