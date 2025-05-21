First responders Gather in East Texas for Annual Wildland Fire Training Academy  

LUFKIN, Texas – More than 200 emergency responders attended the 26th annual East Texas Wildfire and Incident Management Academy at Angelina College in Lufkin May 13-21, 2025, to grow their knowledge, skills and interagency coordination for combating wildfires and managing common complex, large-scale Texas disasters.

The East Texas Interagency Wildfire and Incident Management Academy is held annually in East Texas as a joint effort by Texas emergency response agencies to provide training to all levels of firefighters and incident managers.

Academy students represented emergency response backgrounds including paid and volunteer fire departments, state and federal agencies in Texas and other first responders from four additional states.

“Training is critical for Texas A&M Forest Service and all Texas emergency response agencies to ensure we are equipped to respond to a wide range of disasters and are coordinated in our response efforts,” said Meredith McNeil, Texas A&M Forest Service Training Program Leader. “Additionally, continued education and training are essential for first responders to meet certification requirements, expand their expertise and remain current in emergency response techniques.”

Fifteen course options were available throughout the academy, including instruction on fire behavior, equipment operations, air operations and various incident leadership situations.

Instruction for the academy’s classes was provided by Texas A&M Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and other state and local cooperators.

To conclude the academy, participants of the Firing Operations Course conducted a 40-acre prescribed fire at Needmore Point on Lake Sam Rayburn. This course and associated prescribed fire introduced the roles and responsibilities of a firing boss and other personnel who engage in firing operations. Prescribed fire is the planned application of low-intensity fire to the landscape by fire and fuel specialists to maintain healthy, resilient landscapes.

Through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program (HB2604) and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), Texas A&M Forest Service provides reimbursement to qualifying fire departments to attend the academy.

“I’m passionate about protecting natural resources, supporting my community during emergencies and being part of a strong, team-oriented environment,” said Kaylie Wheeler, Davy Crockett National Forest. “This academy is a valuable opportunity for me to learn from experienced professionals, improve my physical and mental readiness and prepare me for a long career in wildland fire service.”

Texas A&M Forest Service also hosts additional internal and external nationally accredited wildfire and incident management training throughout the state including the Capital Area Interagency Wildfire and Incident Management Academy, all hazard incident management training and wildland fire training.

Learn more about Texas A&M Forest Service Interagency Wildfire and Incident Management Academies and other training opportunities: https://ticc.tamu.edu/ Training/default.aspx

