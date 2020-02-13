First Coronavirus Case In Texas Confirmed

Federal health officials have confirmed the country’s 15th case of the new coronavirus – an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas. The patient had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week. The patient is in isolation and listed in stable condition. Two earlier U.S. cases were confirmed among evacuees transported to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego California. Tens of thousands of cases of the illness have been reported globally, the vast majority of them are in China.