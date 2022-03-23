Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Hosts “Fishing Fools Day”

ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is the perfect place to kick off the month of April with “Fishing Fools Day,” an event celebrating all things fishing from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 2, at the TFFC in Athens.

The event begins with the annual “Spawning Run,” a one-mile family run on a unique route up the hatchery ponds and down the wetland trail, followed by a day packed with fishing-related activities.

“There is something for everyone, whether a first-time angler or long-time fishermen looking to try something new, like fly fishing or bow fishing,” said Kate Barkalow, TFFC Education, and Interpretation Coordinator.

Anglers can test their skills on a casting course and get fishing tips from the experts. In addition, attendees can learn more about some of the Inland Fisheries Division’s fish sampling techniques, such as electrofishing.

“We are really excited to celebrate all the different types of fishing and fish with the many diverse people who enjoy them,” Barkalow said. “We’re thrilled to be able to host this family-friendly event here at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.”

The TFFC is located in Athens and includes:

A working fish hatchery.

There are 300,000 gallons of aquariums focusing on underwater wildlife in the state.

Recreational fishing ponds.

Fisheries science exhibits.



In addition, it is home to the Toyota ShareLunker program, which invites anglers to donate 13-pound-plus-sized largemouth bass for research and breeding purposes. The TFFC also houses the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which honors individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to freshwater fishing in Texas.

The Texas Game Warden Museum, where visitors can learn about the history of the organization and current Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden operations, is also located at the TFFC. In addition, the TFFC also facilitates the annual Fish Art Contest in Texas, which is part of a conservation education program designed to spark the imaginations of students while providing valuable lessons about fish and the importance of conserving Texas’ aquatic resources.

Current operating hours at the TFFC are 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday through Saturday and 1–4 pm on Sunday.

For additional information about the TFFC and plan your visit, check out the TFFC website and Facebook page.