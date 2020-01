Deputies from Hopkins and Franklin Counties have arrested 5 people in connection with a recent burglary. Authorities recovered 10 stolen weapons, two stolen vehicles and multiple tools; and seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Rusty Lee Clay and Shawna Clay, both of Winnsboro, and 39-year-old Lonni Hammond Allen of Royse City, Jeffery Joseph Stogner of Sulphur Springs and Stephen J. Bryant of Winnsboro were arrested on multiple felony charges.