Five New Cases of COVID 19 In Lamar County

May 5, 2020 COVID-19 update from the Paris-Lamar County Health District.

The Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an – additional 5 COVID 19 cases, for a total of 76 cases in Lamar County.

7 are travel related and 69 are community spread

NURSING HOME TESTING UPDATE:

Legends Healthcare and Rehab:

51 have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

(additional test results pending)

Brentwood:

94 have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

(additional test results pending)

Paris Healthcare Nursing Facility:

52 tested POSITIVE for COVID-19

(no tests pending)

COVID-19 Related Deaths=3

Stillhouse:

9 tested POSITIVE for COVID-19

(additional test results pending)

All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately.

It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.

Age 0-9: none

Age 10-19: 2 male 1 female

Age 20-29: 1 male 4 females

Age 30-39: 3 males 2 females

Age 40-49: 1 male 5 females

Age 50-59: 3 males 8 females

Age 60-69: 13 males 11 females

Age 70-79: 3 males 10 females

Age 80 plus: 4 males 5 females