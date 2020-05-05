Five New Cases of COVID 19 In Lamar County

May 5, 2020 COVID-19 update from the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District has been notified of an – additional 5 COVID 19 cases, for a total of 76 cases in Lamar County.
7 are travel related and 69 are community spread
NURSING HOME TESTING UPDATE:
Legends Healthcare and Rehab:
51 have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19
(additional test results pending)
Brentwood:
94 have tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19
(additional test results pending)
Paris Healthcare Nursing Facility:
52 tested POSITIVE for COVID-19
(no tests pending)
COVID-19 Related Deaths=3
Stillhouse:
9 tested POSITIVE for COVID-19
(additional test results pending)
All positive patients have been notified and quarantined immediately.
It is imperative at this time that everyone continue to maintain social distancing and the Health District strongly recommends wearing masks in public places.
Age 0-9: none
Age 10-19: 2 male 1 female
Age 20-29: 1 male 4 females
Age 30-39: 3 males 2 females
Age 40-49: 1 male 5 females
Age 50-59: 3 males 8 females
Age 60-69: 13 males 11 females
Age 70-79: 3 males 10 females
Age 80 plus: 4 males 5 females