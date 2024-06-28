ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Five People Apply For The District Two seat on the Paris City Council

 

PARIS, TEXAS – The application period for candidates to fill the District Two seat on the Paris City Council closed at noon on Friday, June 28. Five qualified candidates applied during the application period. Reginald Hughes resigned from the seat in May.
Applicants for the position are Christopher Dux, Mickey Ellis, Leslie Flynn, Kelvin Hicks and Samantha Hughes.
The City Council will convene in a special session at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 2, to discuss and possibly appoint one of the applicants. The appointment is to complete an unexpired term ending in May 2026.
To be considered, an applicant must have lived in District Two for at least the last 12 months, be a U.S. citizen, a registered voter, and be at least 18 years old. Texas Election Code prohibits convicted felons from serving on the City Council.

