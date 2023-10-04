Five To Six Inches Of Rainfall Possible

North and Central Texas



Scattered to widespread thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. Any storm that develops will likely produce heavy rain. Most can expect to receive between 1.5 to 3 inches of rain, but isolated locations across East and Northeast Texas will receive as much as 5 to 5.5 inches.



A flood watch is in effect for Northeast Texas this afternoon and tonight. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with isolated amounts up to 5.5 inches. This high rainfall may lead to flash flooding, particularly in urban and low-lying areas. More localized urban flooding is also possible outside of the watch across most of North Texas tonight.



A few strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and hail are possible on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. Additional more widespread rainfall will arrive overnight into early Thursday morning, and there will be a threat of heavy rain and flooding.



Multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected Wednesday through Thursday. Expect the heaviest rainfall Wednesday night. Isolated flash flooding is possible, so consider these flood safety tips.

Today and Tonight

East Texas can expect scattered thunderstorms today. There is a low tornado threat with these storms. A line of storms will then move across North and Central Texas this evening and tonight. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threats with the line of storms, but large hail will be possible across western North Texas this evening.

Heavy rain is possible with any thunderstorm today. Instances of flash flooding may occur.

Thursday through Tuesday

Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Thursday and Friday, mainly across Central and East Texas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Any reports of flooding or severe weather today and tonight will be appreciated.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



A Flood Watch is in effect from 7:00 am this morning through 7:00 am Thursday for portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas.



We are closely monitoring the threat of excessive heavy rainfall today through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 6 inches will be possible.



Bands of heavy rainfall will begin over East Texas this morning, tracking north and east through the day.

Today and tonight

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop today across portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, resulting in localized flooding of low-lying, poor-drainage areas. Additional showers and thunderstorms will track through the region late this evening and overnight, resulting in a renewed threat for locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding before diminishing late. Locally gusty winds will be possible from these storms as well.

Thursday through Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms will shift to the southeast and diminish Thursday morning. Much cooler and drier air will begin filtering south on Friday, especially for the upcoming weekend. A slow warming trend will commence on Monday, but dry conditions will continue.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Spotter activation may be needed today and tonight for the potential

for rainfall and flooding reports, as well as gusty winds associated

with the storms late this evening and overnight.