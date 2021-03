More than half of all Texas seniors have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 30 percent of those are fully vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Texas hospitals has fallen by two-thirds from its peak in mid-January. There are about five million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64. Now they are eligible, with more than 1 million of them already vaccinated, according to the DSHS report.