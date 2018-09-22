Flash Flood Watch Extended

There is a Flash Flood Watch until Sunday morning

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect through Sunday morning for portions of Southwest Arkansas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Northeast Texas, including the following areas:

Southwest Arkansas-

Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, and Sevier

Southeast Oklahoma –

McCurtain

Northeast Texas-

Bowie, Camp, Franklin, Morris, Red River, and Titus.

Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will continue through tonight ahead of an upper-level disturbance. Since yesterday, around 2 to 5 inches of rainfall has occurred across the watch area. Moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall is expected today with an additional 2 to 4 inches possible.

Expect flooding in low-lying areas and locations with poor drainage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.